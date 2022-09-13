EPHRATA - Ephrata Police are investigating allegations of sexual assault of a minor at a hotel in Ephrata in August.
Ephrata Police say it happened at the Best Western hotel during the Babe Ruth World Series on August 7. It involved a 15-year-old player who was playing for the Klamath Falls Falcons of Klamath Falls, Oregon.
According to the Klamath Falls Herald and News, the teen was in his hotel room when three teammates, ages 17 and 18, began hazing him. According to information obtained by the publication, the incident included bullying, taunting and attempts at sexual humiliation. Alleged hazing included teammates pulling the boy's pants down and attempts to place their genitals on the victim's face. Additionally, the alleged abusers tried to "humiliate" the boy with a pickle.
The hazing reportedly happened at around 11 p.m. after coaches and chaperones had done their room checks. The Falcons forfeited their final game of the tournament after the alleged incident.
No arrests have been made pending the outcome of the investigation.
The team was not affiliated with the Klamath County School District, but it will likely be decided whether or not to suspend the alleged offenders from school sports. A recent rally near Mazama High School in Oregon was held to publicly denounce the alleged hazing incident.