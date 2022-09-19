EPHRATA — A man is accused of raping a woman in a random attack early Sunday morning, according to Ephrata police.
Emilio Bazan Jr., 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree rape, according to court records.
Ephrata police responded at about 2 a.m. Sunday to a trailer park on Fourth Avenue Southwest after a 911 call that a man was chasing a woman and then hid under a trailer, according to court records.
Bazan was taken into custody at the scene after witnesses had him detained. The victim told police she had never met Bazan and had noticed him walking down the street as she was knocking on a door at a friend’s residence.
Ephrata police reported Bazan grabbed the woman and started walking her down the street and into another entrance to the trailer park. Bazan allegedly pushed the victim up against a vehicle and began groping and kissing her before raping her, according to police.
Bazan then allegedly escorted the victim out of the trailer park and dragged her into a gravel lot where police say he attempted to rape the victim again before the victim was able to escape.
Ephrata police say Bazan said he had been drinking that night but denied sexually assaulting the victim.