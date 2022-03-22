EPHRATA - The Ephrata Police Department has partnered with Petco Love and local organizations to provide pet microchipping and free vaccinations during an event on Saturday.
The free event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ephrata Recreation Center, located at 112 Basin St. SW. No appointments or pre-registration is required and all vaccines and microchipping services for cats and dogs are first-come, first-served.
Veterinarians Ken Westrope and Dick Maier are donating their services for the evening, and the Columbia Basin Foundation donated $1,500 to purchase hundreds of rabies vaccines and other medical equipment. Nonprofit Petco Love also donated DAPPv canine and HCP feline vaccines.
Animal Rescue Friends Society and Hands N Paws Animal Assistance will be offering microchipping services for $25.
The City of Ephrata requires all dogs over the age of six months to vaccinated against rabies and licensed with the Ephrata Police Department. The city is offering the license at a discounted rate during the event, with altered dogs at $22.50 and unaltered dogs at $45. The city also offers a puppy tag for $5.
For more information on the event, visit the event page on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3ur35O2.