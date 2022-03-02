EPHRATA - The Ephrata School District has received an about $466,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Connectivity Fund to purchase Chromebooks for students and staff.
The grant follows a $126,000 grant awarded in late 2021 for technology purchases the district has already made. The district used the funds as part of purchasing internet hotspots and 500 Chromebooks.
The $466,662 grant will allow the district to purchase 1,000 Chromebook for students and 170 for staff. The new Chromebooks will replace devices that have reached or are nearing their ‘end of life’ and are no longer supported by the manufacturer and their operation system.
“The Ephrata School District was ahead of the curve when it came to student Chromebook access during the pandemic,” stated Sara Vasquez, the district’s technology and CTE director. “We began rolling out a device to every student during the 2018-2018 school year. This funding for 1,000 Chromebooks helps us maintain our commitment and allows us to spend dollars budgeted for these costs on other priority initiatives.”