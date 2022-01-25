EPHRATA - The Ephrata School District has put a hold on all athletics below the high school varsity level due to a shortage in COVID-19 testing supplies.
District Superintendent Tim Payne made the announcement on Monday as the state is experiencing supply chain issues impacting the distribution of COVID-19 tests. Under state guidelines, all school athletes, coaches, trainers and support staff are required to test three times per week, regardless of vaccination status.
“Ephrata schools worked hard to ensure that we had enough tests to accommodate these new rules,” Payne stated. “Unfortunately, the orders we placed for tests were either delivered with less tests than requested or the order was cancelled entirely. We believe that athletics are an important part of a well-rounded education. The decision to pause sub-varsity sports was not an easy one to make. Please rest assured that we will continue to pursue all available options that will allow us to welcome our athletes back to their sports as soon as possible.”
Sports affected by the change include basketball and wrestling for all sub-varsity teams, including the middle school, unified basketball, stunt team and junior varsity cheer.
“As we ration our remaining tests, we are also forced to change the practices at our district testing site,” Payne added. “Effective immediately, tests are only available for current Ephrata School District students and staff. Only individuals that have current symptoms or are testing after five days of exposure will receive tests. At this time, we are not able to accommodate the testing needs of family members or community members.”