EPHRATA - Educators were on edge when they learned about a report of a cougar sighting near Grant Elementary on Friday afternoon.
Ephrata Schools says the feline was reportedly spotted on the canal road south of the overpass to Moses Lake and was headed north.
As a precaution, all children were kept inside the remainder of the day and kids were not allowed to walk home.
A few hours after the supposed cougar sighting, iFIBER ONE News spoke to Ephrata’s police force and were informed that the claim remains unfounded.
Police say a cougar was never spotted by law enforcement and cougar tracks were never found.