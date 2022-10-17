EPHRATA - The Ephrata School District’s message to parents about a painful challenge that a couple of students have tried this year that has some adults writhing in agony. The Ephrata School District notified the parents and public about problems caused by the challenge on its social media page.
“This year we've had multiple students bring this product to school. They've experienced extreme discomfort, burning eyes and were a distraction to our learning environment. While we all enjoy a good challenge, please help us keep this one out of our schools,” the school district wrote on its Facebook page.
The challenge the school district is referring to is the Paqui One Chip Challenge. Coated with Carolina Reaper and Scorpion Pepper powders, the singular chip itself is packaged and is placed in secondary packaging that is in the shape of a coffin with an animated skull on it.
Ephrata School District officials say two students engaged in the challenge while on campus in September. One student attends Parkway Intermediate School (5th and 6th grades) and another attends Ephrata Middle School (7th and 8th grades).
According to written and visual testimony that are both anecdotal and empirical, the severe spiciness of the flavored tortilla chip has been known to be debilitating to some adults.
Since the Ephrata School District notified the parents and the public about the challenge, the district says it has had zero reports of students partaking in the One Chip Challenge