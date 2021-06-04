EPHRATA - An 18-year-old Ephrata student died Thursday evening after drowning in an irrigation canal about four miles south of Ephrata.
Grant County Sheriff’s officials say 18-year-old Jesus Contreras was swimming with friends when he was swept away by the current in the canal at around 6 p.m.
Witnesses say Contreras slipped beneath the surface resulting in his friends to lose sight of him.
A Grant County’s Sheriff’s drone found Contreras’s body shortly before 7 p.m. in the water about 100 yards downstream.
The incident appears to be an accidental drowning.
Contreras was a senior at Ephrata High School and was set to graduate on Friday.