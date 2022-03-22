EPHRATA - A conspicuous-looking backpack that was left outside of the Ephrata Walmart on Tuesday night caused a lot of commotion, according to Ephrata Police.
Ephrata Police Captain Eric Koch says an abandoned backpack was found at around 9 p.m. and was reportedly making noises and was illuminating.
As a precaution, Walmart evacuated the building and the area surrounding the store was reportedly blocked off by emergency vehicles.
Police examined the backpack and discovered that the knapsack contained a medical device and did not pose any danger.
Police say they have an idea of who left it behind, but it’s not confirmed if it was done mistakenly or intentionally.