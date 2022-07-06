QUINCY - An Ephrata woman is recovering after the vehicle she was riding in rear-ended a semi near Quincy on Tuesday.
Just after 4 p.m., a car driven by 54-year-old Victor Flores Meza was going westbound on SR 28 and had just passed Adams Rd. when he hit the back of a semi trying to turn left.
Victor's passenger, 36-year-old Jolene Terry of Ephrata was hurt and airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Victor was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center for his injuries. The semi truck driver, 52-year-old Ruben Lerena of Quincy was unhurt.
Flores Meza was following too close, according to State Troopers.
Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.