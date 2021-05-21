EPHRATA - An at-home mother of three in Ephrata gained some notoriety when she began crocheting dolls based on the viral Bernie Sanders meme depicting the two-time presidential candidate during the inauguration of President Joe Biden earlier this year.
Megan Gazdik Stoaks is an at-home mother of three who has an affinity for dancing and crocheting.
The part-time dance teacher’s talent for weaving yarn and cloth went noticed by someone whose wife had an idea to remember their daughter, whom they lost in an accident.
“A man requested that I make crocheted dolls of his wife, their daughter (who they lost in an accident), and their grandson. His wife wanted the dolls of their daughter and grandson for herself, and she wants to give the doll of herself (as Gramdma) to her grandson because he has to be apart from her (as he now lives with his dad),” Megan told iFIBER ONE News.
Megan says she instantly agreed and it’s a project she is currently working on. She says she hopes to finish the dolls by the end of this month.
Megan says she plans to start an Etsy page soon where she can sell her dolls.