EPHRATA - The Ephrata Chamber of Commerce and City of Ephrata are holding the city’s annual Miracle on Main Street even this Saturday.
The annual event includes a number of holiday activities throughout the day, kicking off with breakfast with Santa from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Ephrata Recreation Center. The cost is $5 per person. Anyone interested in attending can sign up at www.ephrata.org.
The Jingle Bell Fun Run begins at 3:30 p.m., offering a 1-mile and a 5K race. The cost to participate is $20 per person. Check-in begins at 2:30 and registration is available here: https://bit.ly/3oBwnHZ
The tree lighting at the recreation center is set for 4:50 p.m. Rustic Rooster will also be providing hot cocoa.
The annual lighted holiday parade begins at 5 p.m. and will head down Basin Street.
A food drive, sponsored by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans, is also being held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Moore Furniture parking lot.
For more information on the event, visit www.ephratawachamber.com.