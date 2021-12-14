CLE ELUM -Equipment operators are working Tuesday to remove portions of a damaged bridge, along with a submerged truck, near Cle Elum.
The bridge serving the Elk Meadows development is out of service after a crash involving a solid waste truck on Monday. The bridge provided the only regular access to the residential development. Water service to all the homes was also cut off as the water supply line for the area is attached to the bridge.
Kittitas County engineers have determined the span of the bridge is too long for a temporary emergency structure. Public Works is working to improve back-road access for affected residents.
The sheriff’s office says at least 11 people chose to stay overnight in the affected neighborhood. A family and a delivery driver who took a wrong turn and happened to be in the area when the bridge collapsed have been evacuated using UTVs and ATVs along the back-country route.
Equipment operators are removing portions of the bridge from the Yakima River and the submerged truck. Crews will have to disconnect electrical service for the neighborhood during the work. The sheriff’s office says power will be restored before nightfall.
“The Elk Meadows community is working with numerous agencies to restore water service across the river as soon as possible, and it is hoped that a footbridge across the Yakima might be in place within days,” the sheriff’s office stated. “The community is exploring options for temporary and longer-term restoration of vehicle access across the privately owned bridge.”
The sheriff’s office is working with residents to ensure that people who need to leave their stranded residences can do so.
While no requests have been made for emergency shelter, the American Red Cross is on standby.