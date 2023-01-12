GEORGE - Country music megastar Eric Church announced Wednesday that the Gorge Amphitheater in George will be one of 27 stops on The Outsiders Revival Tour across the U.S. this year.
The 2022 Billboard Music Awards' Top Country Tour honoree will bring his critically-acclaimed live show to the Grant County music venue on Sept. 9. He'll be joined by other known country music artists such as Hailey Whitters and Jelly Roll.
“When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually. Whether it’s solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively,” shared Church.
“Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down.”
Tickets for the Gorge Amphitheater show go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10 a.m. local time.