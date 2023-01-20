GEORGE - Country music mega star Eric Church will now be performing at the Gorge Amphitheater on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 due to "overwhelming demand." Church announced the addition of the Sept. 10 concert date on his website on Thursday, Jan. 20.
"With more than 10 dates selling clean during the first day of public on sales, the man praised by POLLSTAR for “having already long established himself as one of the most successful touring country artists” has responded to the overwhelming demand by adding eight new shows to his eagerly-anticipated The Outsiders Revival Tour spanning the U.S. and Canada this summer," Church website stated in a press release.
Tickets to all originally announced dates are on sale now, with added dates on sale next Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. local time on Live Nation's website.