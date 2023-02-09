CLE ELUM - The growing volume of people using Snoqualmie Pass for recreation has gotten to the point where there’s serious concern about the safety of those on foot and motorists traveling through the area via I-90. That’s why a $429,504 federal grant has been awarded to Kittitas and King counties to study how to improve traffic safety along Snoqualmie Pass. The study will allow the counties and dozens of stakeholders to guide priority transportation safety improvements at Snoqualmie Pass.
“As a recreational destination and key transportation corridor spanning two counties, Snoqualmie Pass is the right place for this funding to be put to its best use,” said Kittitas County Chair Cory Wright. “Our county’s work with King County and area stakeholders will ensure a safe and successful future for enthusiasts, area businesses, and the greater Northwest region dependent on this vital commerce link.”
The Snoqualmie Pass Comprehensive Safety Action Plan will address safety concerns amid increased usage of the pass, which has been amplified by regional population growth.
Accelerated demand for outdoor recreational amenities and services has intensified conflicts between the many modes of transportation along Snoqualmie Pass—including pedestrian, bike, passenger car, and commercial truck traffic—driving safety concerns related to the increasing possibility of traffic collisions.
An estimated 30,000 people visit the mountain recreation areas on a peak winter day, and the Pass has also become a popular year-round destination as mountain bikers utilize the slopes during warmer months. In addition to being a year-round recreation destination for the Seattle metropolitan area and Puget Sound Region, Snoqualmie Pass is a critical route for residents of Kittitas County, the third fastest growing county in Washington State with a population increase of nearly 50 percent in the past twenty years. Elevating the pressure of increased usage is the fact that existing infrastructure of the Pass is outdated, and existing capital improvement needs surpass available financial resources.
“Snoqualmie Pass is a gem of our region, serving both as an invaluable outdoor recreation destination and a critical transportation route for the entirety of Washington State,” said King County Vice Chair Reagan Dunn. “King County is proud to partner with Kittitas County to work toward needed improvements to keep Snoqualmie Pass an accessible and safe resource for all who enjoy and rely on it.”
The Snoqualmie Pass Comprehensive Safety Action Plan will take a holistic approach, combining public and private problem-solving to ensure financial sustainability for the Snoqualmie Pass economy and businesses while minimizing risks to public safety.
The Plan aims to include the perspectives of a wide range of stakeholder groups that rely on Snoqualmie Pass, including ski resort operators, state and local police agencies, state and federal resources agencies, fire response personnel, public utility district staff, public works, state transportation staff, and tribes.