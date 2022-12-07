UPDATE (8:45 a.m.) — Eastbound Interstate 90 will likely be closed at Kittitas for most of Wednesday due to a morning collision involving 30 vehicles.
The Washington State Department of Transportation estimates the closure will be in place for 10 to 12 hours.
The state patrol says 18 passenger vehicles and 12 semi-trucks were involved in the pileup.
State troopers have not yet provided any information on possible injuries from the incident. More information is expected to be released throughout the day.
Emergency responders from Grant County are heading to the scene to assist other resources.
Icy and foggy conditions have been reported along Interstate 90.