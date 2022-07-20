CHELAN — Level 3 evacuations were lowered Tuesday evening for the Stayman Flats Fire near Chelan.
Both Downie Canyon and Hawks Ridge Road will be at Level 1 evacuation starting at 10 a.m. after being lowered to Level 2 on Tuesday, according to Chelan County Emergency Management. All previous Level 1 advisories are still in effect.
As of Wednesday morning, the fire remains listed at about 1,200 acres and 30 percent contained. Multiple engine crews, air resources and heavy equipment are on scene.
Crews on Wednesday plan to engage in direct attack on both flanks of the fire with a goal of securing and increasing containment. DNR aircraft are also on standby as needed by crews on the ground, according to incident command.
The fire was first reported Monday afternoon, burning in grass and brush in difficult terrain. As many as 37 homes and structures were previously threatened. Incident command says no structure have been lost.
The cause of the fire is believed to have been lightning.