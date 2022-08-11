WATERVILLE - Crews appear to be getting a handle on the 6,169-acre Mohr Fire burning 12 miles southeast of Waterville.
On Thursday evening, Douglas County Sheriff’s officials announced that all evacuation levels have been downgraded from a Level 2 to a Level 1.
An official update on the fire was published Thursday evening that crews are reinforcing containment lines. So far, 28% of the fire has been classified as ‘contained,” according to Type 3 Incident Management.
Fire officials say a concerning weather change is expected that would cause a significant shift in the wind, which would blow to the south and east.
No homes or buildings were reported as damaged by the blaze.