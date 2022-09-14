SKYKOMISH — Some residents told to evacuate on Saturday due to the Bolt Creek Fire were able to return home on Tuesday evening as fire conditions have improved.
Level 3 evacuations were reduced to Level 2 for the town of Index. The fire, burning north of Skykomish, remains at about 9,440 acres and five percent contained. A Level 3 evacuation remains for Baring and Grotto and an area along US 2 east of the Money Creek tunnel.
Favorable weather conditions have slowed the growth of the fire, with minimal growth toward US 2. The highway remains closed and is unsafe to travel due to rock fall, rolling fire debris and falling trees, according to incident command.
Firefighters continue to monitor conditions along US 2, removing hazard trees and preventing the fire from crossing the highway. WSDOT plans to bring in specialists to analyze safety concerns prior to reopening the highway.
As of Wednesday, 426 personnel are assigned to the fire.