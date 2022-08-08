ELLENSBURG — Evacuation levels were reduced on Sunday in both Yakima and Kittitas counties as fire crews make progress on the Cow Canyon Fire.
All Level 3 and 2 evacuations were reduced to Level 1 Sunday afternoon. Level 3 evacuations had been in place since the fire started Aug. 3 about 12 miles southwest of Ellensburg.
The fire is now at about 5,700 acres, up about 900 acres since Sunday morning, according to incident command. The containment level is now at about 30 percent, up 10 percent since Sunday.
Firefighters continue to secure and reinforce fire lines and mop-up.
Fire officials say they are hopeful to reach full containment of the fire on Thursday.