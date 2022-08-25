PLAIN — Evacuation levels were lowered Wednesday evening for the first time since the White River and Irving Peak fires started two weeks ago.
Sears Creek has been reduced from Level 3 to Level 2 and White River Road is reduced from Level 2 to Level 1. Little Wenatchee Road remains at Level 1, according to Chelan County Emergency Management.
The White River Fire has burned about 961 acres. The Irving Peak Fire is at 1,306. Both are 1 percent contained.
Crews on Wednesday finished work along the White River Road and chipping at Sears Creek and Windmill Lane. Structure preparations are complete, with hose lays and water tanks in place for homes in the White River area.
Firefighters on Wednesday responded to three new lightning fires from Monday’s storms. One small fire was detected east of White River Road. A hotshot crew, three engines and a helicopter responded and the fire is in mop-up.