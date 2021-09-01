QUINCY - Tuesday’s Monument Hill Fire near Quincy was brought under control overnight after burning roughly 150 acres.
The fire was first reported at about 9 p.m., prompting Level 3 (leave now) evacuations east of Quincy, according to the sheriff’s office. The evacuation notices were reduced to Level 1 Wednesday morning for the areas of Road 13 Northwest from Adams Road North to Road J.8 Northwest.
No structures were damaged by the fire and no injuries were reported.
Firefighters will remain on scene throughout the day monitoring the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.