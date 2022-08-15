PLAIN — A Type 3 incident management team took over command of two fires sparked last week by lightning in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
Level 3 evacuations remain in place for Sears Creek due to the White River Fire. Level 2 evacuations are also in place for White River Road and Level 1 for Little Wenatchee Road. The evacuations are impacting about 136 structures, mostly homes and cabins.
Windy conditions on Saturday caused increased fire activity for both the White River Fire and the Irving Peak Fire, both burning about 15 miles northwest of Plain.
On the White River Fire, crews are working to stop the fire’s progression to the east and south with air resources assisting. Crews on the Irving Fire continue to scout for potential control lines and structure protection along Little Wenatchee Road.
A Type 3 incident management team has assumed command of both fires.
The White River Fire has burned about 516 acres since starting early Friday morning. The Irving Peak Fire is estimated at about 160 acres. Both are zero percent contained.