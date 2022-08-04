ELLENSBURG — Evacuations will remain overnight for the Cow Canyon Fire southwest of Ellensburg.
Level 3 evacuations are in place in both Yakima and Kittitas counties. The fire, which started Wednesday afternoon at the Barbecue Flats Campground near Selah, has burned about 5,600 acres and is zero percent contained.
Structures in the area of North Wenas are being assessed for damage.
A Level 3 evacuation remains in place for a 1.5 mile radius from the intersection of Malloy Road to North Wenas Road in Yakima County. In Kittitas County, Level 3 evacuations remain for all residences south and west of the Umptanum Road/Shushuskin Road intersection including Overlook Road, Coyote Run, Long Tom Canyon Road, Umptanum Road south and west of the Durr Road intersection, Durr Road and Wenas Road.
The Selah Civic Center is open as a shelter for evacuees.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.