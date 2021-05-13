OLYMPIA - The state Department of Health has expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone 12 and older after the FDA granted emergency use for the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup voted Wednesday to recommend the vaccine for immediate use.
“Expanding eligibility to this younger age group protects our children and gives families peace of mind,” stated state Secretary of Health Umair Shah. “It is the best step we can take as parents to ensure our kids remain in the classroom, can safely spend time with friends, and take part in sports and extracurricular activities. Research continues to show this vaccine is safe and I am thrilled it is now an option for parents and their young teens.”
The Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for people age 16 and older since December. In March, Pfizer announced findings from its vaccine trial that found the vaccine to be safe and 100 percent effective for children as young as 12. Pfizer plans to seek authorization for its vaccine for 2 to 11-year-olds in the fall, and for children 6 months to age 2 at the end of 2021.
To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov/. When scheduling an appointment for someone age 12 to 17, make sure to choose the Pfizer vaccine.