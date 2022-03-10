HERMISTON, Ore. - Police in Oregon have arrested the ex-boyfriend of a Moses Lake woman who was reported missing last week after investigators found evidence she had been killed inside her Moses Lake apartment.
Juan Ismael Gastelum, 27, was arrested at his home in Hermiston, Ore. and booked into jail Wednesday evening after a nationwide arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday in Grant County in connection to the disappearance of Yanira Cedillos. Gastelum is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree rape, according to Moses Lake police.
Gastelum is expected to be extradited back to Grant County.
According to information released Thursday, Moses Lake police responded about 10 a.m. to the Heron Creek apartments for a report of a missing person. Officers learned Cedillos, 30, had been out celebrating her birthday last Thursday night at Papa’s Casino.
“Witnesses said that throughout the night, a man she used to live with had been calling, texting and Snapping her her dozens of times asking what she was doing, and who she was with,” investigators stated. The man was later identified as Gastelum, who also goes by Johnny Trujillo.
Police say while Cedillos was at Papa’s, her and her friends were in the parking lot and there was an argument. Cedillos left on foot, walking south on Stratford Road. A short time later, she called a friend and asked for a ride. Police say when the friend arrived to pick her up, Cedillos couldn’t be found.
The friend then called Cedillos and reportedly heard a man yelling in the background before the phone disconnected. Police say shortly after, Cedillos called back and assured the friend she was OK.
“This was the last anyone had heard from Yanira,” police stated.
The case was immediately turned over to detectives last Friday. Detectives determined Gastelum had picked up Cedillos on Stratford Road and took her back to her Heron Creek apartment.
Detectives reportedly obtained evidence showing Cedillos was killed in her apartment and her body was moved post mortem.
“The last evidence we have that she was alive was a few minutes after midnight, approximately 7 minutes after they (Gastelum and Cedillos) arrived at the apartment,” police added.
Police say Gastelum left the apartment early Friday morning and drove around Moses Lake for a short time. He was reportedly seen on surveillance video cleaning out is car and disposing of evidence at a local gas station, according to police. The evidence was later recovered by detectives.
Gastelum was contacted by detectives and initially cooperated in the investigation. As Cedillos had not been located, Gastelum was kept out of jail as detectives hoped he would lead them to Cedillos.
“To date, we have not located Yanira, although detectives have spent countless hours searching potential areas in an effort to bring Yanira home,” Williams stated. “We are still awaiting the results of search warrants and electronic data analysis that may narrow the search area or give us new areas to search. If, and when those areas are identified, we may be reaching out to the public to assist in the search for Yanira. Yanira’s family has been very supportive of our efforts and have provided very important pieces of evidence to us that have assisted in the investigation. I would like to thank them, and ask that you keep them in your prayers.”
Police had withheld information in hopes of bringing Cedillos home, Williams added, and said Gastelum unknowingly provided key evidence in the case.
"Our agency has a legacy of transparency, and good relations with most of the local media, which will continue," Williams said. "But, in this case, with these circumstances, during an ongoing investigation, it would not have been responsible for us to release information until Gastelum was in custody and Yaniera's family was briefed."