WENATCHEE - It’s been nearly two decades since Chelan County PUD’s former information technology director, Gordon Graham, was wrongfully terminated from his position with utility. Now, the ex-employee is publishing a book about the abuses of power the utility allegedly inflicted on its employees in the early 2000’s.
In 2004, Graham was reportedly fired after he spoke out against his superiors and communicated with the media about misconduct, mismanagement and excessive spending. In 2009, a jury awarded Graham $350,000, under the whistleblower protection law, to compensate for wages lost, benefits and other damages. The PUD contended that Graham’s position was a casualty of restructuring.
The description in his the book, The Intrepid Brotherhood, reads:
“Deep corruption threatened to ruin jobs and harm lives. Intimidation, distrust, and secrecy became the norm among the executive management group of Chelan County Public Utility.”
“Even in a small and semi-rural American government, corrupt leaders aren’t simply dishonest and immoral. They’re dangerous.”
“A board of directors should hold wrongdoers accountable, but sometimes that responsibility falls to righteous employees. A riveting and relevant memoir, The Intrepid Brotherhood details a classic story of enlightened leaders’ war against oppressive management when private misconduct evokes public resistance.”
“A multimillion-dollar project had the potential to transform the PUD’s business management. Instead, it ended in management conflict and Gordon’s discharge. His determination for justice revealed a culture of sinister practices and problems that would cost more than the company’s reputation. Despite economic upheaval, career interruption, and near criminal mistreatment, he and the whistleblowers of Chelan County PUD stood up for the professional values lost along the way.”
“Control and power can corrupt even the most ethical organization’s integrity—unless someone speaks up. Read The Intrepid Brotherhood now and pursue a principled foundation of honor for your organization.”
Former Chelan County PUD General Manager Charlie Hosken was blamed for much of the conflict that occurred at the utility. Hosken resigned from his administrative post in 2005 after four years in the position.