SEATTLE (AP) — Former Washington state Rep. and far-right Republican Matt Shea, who was found by a House-commissioned investigation to have planned and participated in domestic terrorism, is in Poland with more than 60 Ukrainian children.
Shea said he is trying to facilitate their adoption in America, but international agencies say, with the chaos and confusion of war, now is not an appropriate time for international adoptions from Ukraine, The Seattle Times reported.
Shea has said his group helped rescue 62 children and two caregivers from an orphanage in Ukraine’s southeastern city of Mariupol, which is under heavy attack by Russian forces.
Shea’s presence, and the lack of information surrounding the American group he’s with, has raised concerns among leaders of the Polish town Kazimierz Dolny.
“I asked him (Shea) many times, ‘What are you going to do with these children?’ and he told me that it’s not my business,’” Weronika Ziarnicka, an aide to the town's mayor, said.
Shea did not respond to comment requests.
Speaking on a Polish television show, Shea said he was working with Texas group Loving Families and Homes for Orphans.
The group registered with the Texas secretary of state in 2018. No such group is registered as an adoption agency with the Texas Department of Health and Human Services and it's not registered with the organization that oversees American agencies involved in international adoption.
Kazimierz Dolny Mayor Artur Pomianowski said the case is being investigated.