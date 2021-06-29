WENATCHEE - Don’t be surprised if you drive through what looks like an oil slick at some point this week due to the hot weather.
Chelan County Public Works says it’s because the exceptionally hot weather is heating up the oils under the road rock, causing it to bleed through to the surface.
Road crews are putting sand down in problem areas and are putting up traffic safety signs, working motorcyclists to lookout for loose gravel.
Public works officials say the issue won’t go away until we're through the worst of the heat wave.
Motorists who find tar on their vehicle can pre-soak the area with cold water, use a manual car wash brush by hand, and remove it by wiping or scrubbing it off with a soft brush. If that doesn’t work, authorities say Natural Orange Cleaner degreaser works as well as doesn’t damage paint.
Again, it’s safe to say that the issue is happening elsewhere throughout eastern Washington as well.