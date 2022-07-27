EPHRATA — An excessive heat warning has been extended through Saturday night throughout north central Washington as triple-digit temperatures continue.
The heat warning, initially in effect through Friday, was extended until 11 p.m. Saturday by the National Weather Service in Spokane. The heat warning covers all of eastern Washington.
Temperatures are expected to hit 105 degrees on Wednesday in Wenatchee and Moses Lake areas. Thursday and Friday are forecast to be the hottest days of the week at around 107 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Heat records for July 28 and 29 could break records in Moses Lake, Wenatchee, Winthrop and Spokane.
Temperatures will continue to be above 100 on Saturday and Sunday before dropping back into the lower 90s and upper 80s next week.