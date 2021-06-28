SPOKANE - The National Weather Service has extended the excessive heat warning as triple-digit temperatures are expected through at least July 4.
The excessive heat warning has been extended through Sunday for Adams, Asotin, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Garfield, Grant, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Stevens and Whitman counties.
Tuesday is forecast to be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures reaching 116 in some areas, including Grant County, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Temperatures will range from 101 to 114 degrees on Wednesday across eastern Washington and are expected to remain above 100 degrees through Sunday.
Dry and breezing conditions will also lead to elevated fire weather concerns throughout the week.