SPOKANE — The National Weather Service has issued another excessive heat warning as triple-digit temperatures return to central Washington.
The excessive heat warning is in effect through Tuesday night all of Adams, Grant and Douglas counties and portions of Chelan, Lincoln and Okanogan counties.
Temperatures are expected between 100 and 106 degrees on Monday and Tuesday across the region. The hottest temperatures will occur on Tuesday for most locations.
Wildfire danger is listed as very high or extreme in most of central Washington, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.