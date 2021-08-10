EPHRATA - After a brief break from the heat, the National Weather Service says 100-plus degree temperatures will return through Saturday.
An excessive heat watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Saturday evening for most of eastern Washington.
Wednesday and Thursday will bring temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s. Temperatures in the upper 100s are expected on Friday and Saturday across the region, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
“Extreme heat combined with unusually warm overnight temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses,” weather service officials stated. “Conditions will be difficult for residents without air conditioners. Those working or participating in outdoor activities will also be vulnerable.”
Wildfire smoke in the area could reduce some afternoon temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. As of Tuesday morning, air quality across most of north-central Washington is listed as good or moderate.