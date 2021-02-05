Venturing outside could get a little dicey early Saturday with winds forecast to gust as fast as 60 mph in some places in north central Washington.
The National Weather Service in Spokane says the fastest winds will blow through Wenatchee and the Waterville plateau with gusts expected to travel consistently at around 41 mph.
Ritzville in Adams County will endure harsh winds as well with winds expected to sweep the area at around 40 mph. 35-mph winds are expected to hit Moses Lake, Ellensburg, and the Almira-Coulee-Hartline areas.
Meteorologists say the windstorm late Friday night into early Saturday is the result of a high atmosphere jet stream that is passing through the area just north of Wenatchee and the Waterville area.
Weather experts believe the most wind damage will be seen on the plateau.