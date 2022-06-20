TONASKET - Okanogan County deputies are at the scene of shooting that killed two people Monday afternoon.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley says two of the three people involved in the crossfire were shooters. Two people are dead – it’s unknown which of them were shooters – a third person is expected to receive treatment at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle tonight.
Deputies are investigating the site of the shooting which is in a remote location on Cape Labelle Road.
Cape Labelle Road is between Tonasket and Republic off Aeneas Valley Road.
As to what prompted the shooting remains under investigation.
We’ll have more information as it becomes available.