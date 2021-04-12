MOSES LAKE - A unique UFO-shaped food icon will soon orbit its way back to Moses Lake this month.
The Lioness Club of Moses Lake will hold a Space Burger drive-thru event at the end of April.
The highly-coveted eat will be sold for $3 at the Boys and Girls Club at 425 N. Paxson Drive in Moses lake on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Proceeds from sales will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Columbia Basin and the Columbia Basin Cancer Foundation.
The Lioness Club is currently seeking volunteer cooks and car hops.
The Space Burgers will be sold from about 10 a.m. till around 6:30 p.m.