NORTH CASCADES — Drivers planning on taking the scenic North Cascades Highway can expect delays due to significant road damage.
“The SR 20 North Cascades Highway is a popular road trip destination as we head into Memorial Day weekend but if your plans take you that way note that a short section of the road west of the pass — between Marblemount and Newhalem — is down to one lane alternating traffic with a temporary signal in place,” WSDOT stated.
The section of road was damaged after flood and the freeze and thaw during winter.
WSDOT says repairs are scheduled to start in June.
Until then, please be prepared for delays through the area, be patient and safe — a temporary red light is still a red light,” WSDOT added.
The temporary signal will be manually controlled on Friday and Monday during peak travel hours. Traffic control officers will be monitoring for back-ups to adjust the signal and keep traffic moving.
WSDOT says this section of road is one of several areas of SR 20 that will need significant work this summer.