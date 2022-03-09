MOSES LAKE - Drivers on West Valley Road in Moses Lake can expect some delays on Thursday as city crews prep for an upcoming road reconstruction project.
Crews will be conducting mobile surveying and drone flights to collect data along a one-mile stretch of Valley Road on Thursday.
City officials say the work will include intermittent shutdowns and limited access along Valley, from Stratford Road to Central Drive from 9:45 a.m. to 10 a.m., from Central Drive to Grape Drive from 10:10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and Grape Drive to Paxson Drive from 10:40 a.m. to 11 a.m.
“Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes and arrive early to appointments/businesses to avoid the brief disruption to access. City crews will accommodate motorists as quickly and safely as possible,” city officials stated.