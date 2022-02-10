SPOKANE - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Spokane say it took 93 years, but mother nature finally outdid herself in terms of doling out some unseasonably hot weather in Washington state.
On Thursday, the National Weather Service was finally able to verify that the 120-degree Fahrenheit temperature taken in Hanford last summer was the hottest temperature reading ever recorded in the state of Washington, all time.
The reading broke the previous record of 118 degrees Fahrenheit that was taken in Wahluke nearby on July 24, 1928. A few decades later, that same temperature recording was documented in Ice Harbor on August 5, 1961. The 120-degree day in Hanford happened on June 29, 2021.
Weather experts with NWS say there were three factors that culminated into record-breaking warmth in the area.
1) A persistent ridge of high pressure
2) A widespread drought
3) Intense June solar radiation
Included in these images is a map of the 24 maximum temperatures from June 29, 2021 across Washington and a zoomed in map of the Hanford Nuclear Reservation.
Ultimately, 116 and 128 all-time highest maximum temperature records were broken or tied across Oregon and Washington, respectively, between June 25-30, 2021.