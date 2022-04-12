A customer prepares to pump gasoline into his car at a Sam's Club fuel island in Gulfport, Miss., Feb. 19, 2022. For the 12 months ending in March, consumer prices surged 8.5% — posting the fastest year-over-year pace since December 1981 and topping February's previous 40-year high of 7.9%, the Labor Department said Tuesday, April 12. Even if you toss out volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation jumped 6.5% in March from a year earlier. That was also the sharpest such jump in four decades.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)