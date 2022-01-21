ROSLYN - The Big Roslyn Inn was destroyed in an explosion Thursday evening.
Fire officials say the building was unoccupied when the explosion happened, resulting in no injuries. Investigators say the explosion was caused by an exploding propane tank.
The explosion destroyed the hotel and damaged some neighboring buildings.
Fire officials say it’s imperative that heating elements have proper mitigation that is up to code.
The local fire department is asking residents to have their propane service providers evaluate their situations to ensure safety.