PLAIN — Fire officials say it will take an extended period of wet weather to contain the White River and Irving Peak fires burning near Lake Chelan.
The two fires about 15 miles northwest of Plain have been burning for about two weeks and are 1 percent contained. The White River Fire has burned 961 acres. The Irving Peak Fire is at 1,269 acres.
Fire crews continue to search for opportunities to build a direct fire line but are mostly using indirect attack methods due to the steep and inaccessible terrain.
“There is more than a month of fire season remaining for the region. If fire behavior and fire weather align, there is still potential for active fire growth in this area,” fire officials stated. “It will take an extended period of wet weather to fully contain these fires.”
Even with light rain in the fire area on Tuesday, active fire behavior is expected on Wednesday.
Level 3, 2 and 1 evacuations remain in effect for the area.