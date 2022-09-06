WENATCHEE - As construction continues on Chelan PUD’s new service center on the north side of Wenatchee, appropriate traffic changes are needed in order to provide adequate access to the massive structure.
Utility employees will start relocating to the new Chelan PUD headquarters in the summer of 2023.
A number of agencies are coordinating traffic changes planned for the Highway 2/97, Easy Street and Penny Road exits, including interchanges. The revisions will help improve traffic flow in and access to Olds Station for all motorists during peak commuting hours.
Construction on the traffic projects will begin in mid-September, according to Chelan PUD officials.
“The PUD is doing considerable outreach with employers located in the affected areas to make sure they know what to expect,” Project Manager John Goodwill said.
Here are the main traffic mitigation highlights:
- Easy Street will become two-way from the Penny Road intersection south to a new extended Technology Center Way.
- Traffic signal updates at Easy Street and Penny Road will be made to accommodate the new lane configurations.
- Technology Center Way will be extended to Easy Street.
- Chester-Kimm Road northbound will be right turn only onto Penny Road during peak traffic hours: 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
- The on-ramp at Olds Station Road and Easy Street will be removed and a three-way stop sign will be installed at Olds Station Road and Chester-Kimm Road
- The first northbound Easy Street exit off of Highway 285 will close starting sometime in mid-October. This closure will last approximately two weeks and is designed to allow for reconfiguring Easy Street south of Penny Road into a two-way road.
An electronic signboard will be installed temporarily on the south end of the Highway 285 near Wenatchee River Bridge a week before the closure begins.