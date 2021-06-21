OLYMPIA - With the arrival of summer and more motorcycles out on the road, law enforcement is running extra patrols this weekend along Interstate 90.
The traffic safety emphasis patrols are happening June 25-27 from Snoqualmie Pass to Spokane. The state patrol will be working with law enforcement agencies in Adams, Grant, Lincoln, Kittitas and Spokane counties.
The extra patrols will focus on illegal driving behaviors by both motorcyclists and other drivers.
“We are concerned about the high number of motorcycle rider deaths and we know that we can all work to prevent these deaths,” said Shelly Baldwin, director for the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC).
In both 2019 and 2020, more than 90 motorcycle riders died in crashes on Washington roads.
“Each summer in our state, we lose 35-40 people to motorcycle crashes, and that’s not acceptable,” Baldwin added. “Drivers can watch out for motorcyclists. Riders can improve their skills through training. All of us can respect speed limits and rider and drive sober.”
The extra patrols are part of the WTSC motorcycle safety education campaign called “It’s a Fine Line.” From 2016 through 2020, motorcycles made up three percent of registered vehicles in the state but accounted for 15 percent of all traffic fatalities.
“Though most of us are continuing to drive our roadways safely, many unsafe driving behaviors have been picked up by drivers across the state, and locally in the last 16 months,” said Alison Mitchell, Target Zero manger for Grant, Adams, Lincoln and Ferry counties. “Our goal with this emphasis, and all of our high visibility emphasis patrols, is that our community expectations are widely known. Here in the Columbia Basin, we drive focused (eyes and mind on the task at hand, getting to your destination safely), drive smart (100% sober and well-rested) and drive safe (properly buckled up and following posted speed limits.”