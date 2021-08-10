PULLMAN - The Washington State Patrol is conducting emphasis patrols Aug. 12 through Aug. 15 as Washington State University students return to Pullman for the fall semester.
Troopers in Adams, Grant, Kittitas and Whitman counties will be focusing on speeding, distracted and impaired driving and other “collision-causing” violations during the emphasis patrols, according to Trooper Jeff Sevigney.
Drivers can expect to see an increased presence of state troopers on Interstate 90 and state Routes 26 and 195.
“Our primary mission is to ensure that everyone arrives back to schools safely and without incident,” said WSP District 4 Commander Capt. Jeff Otis.