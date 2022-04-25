HERMISTON, Ore. — A man charged with murder in the disappearance of Moses Lake resident Yanira Cedillos will remain in an Oregon jail as extradition proceedings have been pushed back to June.
Juan Gastelum, charged in Grant County with second-degree murder and second-degree rape, is being held in Umatilla County Jail on $1 million bail. Gastelum in March declined to waive his right to an extradition hearing. A waiver would have allowed law enforcement to transport Gastelum to Grant County without a hearing.
A hearing was held last week in Umatilla County. The judge allowed a 45-day extension for a governor’s warrant to be issued. Gastelum is now due back in court on June 1. A warrant is expected to be issued by Gov. Jay Inslee's office and approved by the Oregon governor. Gastelum is also expected to request an identification hearing — which will likely further delay extradition — to confirm he is the person being sought in Grant County.
Gastelum was taken into custody in mid-March at his home in Hermiston, Ore. after Cedillos was reported missing on March 4. Police say Gastelum had given Cedillos a ride to her apartment the night before after she had been out celebrating her birthday. Gastelum was reportedly at her apartment for more than five hours and police say evidence, including pictures on his phone, show Cedillos was killed inside her apartment and Gastelum later moved her body to an unknown location.
Police have not located Cedillos’ body. Her family is asking the public for help with any tips in the search.