NEW STANTON, Penn. — An extradition hearing has been set for next week in Pennsylvania for Moses Lake resident Charles Bergman, charged with murder in the death of his wife Theresa Bergman.
Bergman, 54, is being held without bail in the Westmoreland County, Penn. prison after U.S. Marshals took him into custody on Sept. 23. Bergman is set to appear in court on Tuesday morning for his first extradition hearing, according to court records.
Bergman was charged last week in Lincoln County with first-degree murder, a day after Theresa Bergman’s body was found by a farmer in rural Lincoln County. Investigators say she had a traumatic injury to her head, believed to have been caused by a shovel.
The Bergman’s had been reported missing after the two were last seen at the Spokane International Airport early in the morning on Sept. 18.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reached out to U.S. Marshals shortly after an arrest warrant was issued for Charles Bergman. He was taken into custody without incident in New Stanton, Penn.
No details have been released as to why Bergman was in Pennsylvania. Court records show Bergman had viewed maps of the New York area on his cellphone just prior to Sept. 18. Theresa Bergman had flown to New York on Sept. 10 to visit a former boyfriend. Family members told investigators Theresa had previously ask for a separation from Charles.
Investigators say Charles had sent several Facebook messages to Theresa, without a response from Theresa, that indicated he was aware she was in a relationship. Charles allegedly made several disparaging comments toward Theresa and indicated he wanted a divorce, according to court records.