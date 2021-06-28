WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, is reporting that nearly a dozen eateries throughout the region are temporarily closing due to the excess heat.
Restaurants in Chelan and Douglas counties have reportedly closed and will remain closed until the worst of the heatwave forecast for this week subsides.
KPQ is reporting the following restaurant closures:
- Wenatchee Buzz Inn Steakhouse due to A/C issues, East Wenatchee location will be open
- The Thai Restaurant in Wenatchee will be open Monday, but closed Tuesday.
- Shakti’s will be closed through at least Wednesday.
- Garlini’s will be closed Monday and Tuesday
- Alma’s Kitchen is closed until further notice
- The Rock in Rock Island is closed until Wednesday.
- The Apple Cup Cafe in Chelan will also be closed through Wednesday
- County Line in Chelan is closed until Thursday
Many restaurants and other businesses throughout most of Washington state have announced heat-related shut downs.
Upon speaking to the Grant County Health District and the Grant County Economic Development Council, there are no confirmed closures of businesses in Grant County.