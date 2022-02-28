EAST WENATCHEE - A sleepy crook is likely getting some ‘shut-eye’ in a jail cell after a quick nap got him caught after breaking into a bank in East Wenatchee.
East Wenatchee Police say a man broke into the Washington Trust Bank last Thursday and fell asleep in the lobby.
iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, reports that officers arrived at the bank on Valley Mall Parkway just before 11 p.m. to discover that a rock was used to break a window. Upon stepping inside, police found a man sleeping.
East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson said the unidentified man was apparently so intoxicated, he wouldn’t respond to shouting or a patrol car siren.
“The report says (officers) could smell the odor of intoxicants from over 25 feet away and at one point it sounded like he was snoring,” Johnson told KPQ.
A bank manager let police inside and the culprit was taken to a hospital for cuts on his head and hand.
The following day, the alleged criminal was booked into the Chelan County Jail for burglary.